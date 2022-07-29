Skip to main content

Man Makes Gorgeous DIY Geode Mirrors For Twin Sisters

We wish we had someone to make this for us!

So what do you give family members who have just about everything they need? What about a handmade gift, straight from the heart? Better yet, if it looks as amazing as this brother’s DIY gift for his siblings, you might wind up making one for yourself as well!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Let’s start off by saying Nikko Escobar’s sisters, who are twins by the way, are super lucky to have a crafty brother willing to make them amazing creations such as the one focused on in this video. So what are the gifts, exactly? A pair of gorgeous geode mirrors!

Nikko starts off with two circular mirrors in gold frames, which are lovely enough on their own but are soon to see a stunning transformation. Next he creates a couple of sketches for what he wants the mirrors to look like, which is a step that is often missed and is probably one of many reasons why these mirrors wind up looking so good in the end.

He then removes the hardware, leaving only the mirrored surface behind to work with. After that Nikko crushes up some gems, gathers his glitters, and mixes various paints and epoxies together before beginning application. The crushed gems go on first, a mix of colors for each of the two mirrors, followed by the glitter and tinted epoxy. Another layer of gold to represent the veins within the geode are laid down once all that is dry.

The end result is absolutely gorgeous, a true testament to the bond between this big brother and his younger siblings. And to top it off, Nikko has written a letter on the back of each mirror so each sister will be able to carry a beautiful note from their sibling with them wherever they take the mirror!

We’re just going to go ahead and add our voices to the dozens of commenters asking Nikko if he needs another sibling, just so we can get a geode mirror like these of our very own! 

