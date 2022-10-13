DIY Maven Makes Cute Giant Christmas Ornaments Using Regular Household Items and We're Shook!

We know Halloween isn’t even here yet, but some stores and Christmas fans are already moving onto the Christmas décor and while we’re still fans of the spooky season, we totally get it. For some folks, this year may be the first holiday where the entire family may be able to get together and have a somewhat “normal” holiday after not being able to see everyone the past couple of holiday seasons.

So rather than wait for Halloween to be over, many Christmas fans, including TikTok content creator Micah of @makeitwithmicah, are already ushering the Christmas season with their cute DIY décor tips and tutorials. One of her latest décor tips involve making her own version of these $49 Giant Christmas ornaments and honestly we can’t tell the difference between the two!

As seen in the tutorial that’s already amassed over two million views, Micah purchased a giant play ball from Walmart for $3 and spray painted it gold. Next she took a small storage bowl container from a set she purchased at the dollar store and spray painted it silver and used a pair of scissors to poke two holes on the side of the bowl. She then added bent metal wire into the holes before supergluing the bowl onto the ball.

As we mentioned before, the final look of the project looks so similar to the inspiration, except she only spent a fraction of the cost!

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers loved this simple and creative DIY just as much as we do!