Skip to main content

DIY Maven Makes Cute Giant Christmas Ornaments Using Regular Household Items and We're Shook!

All it takes is some creativity and very little money

We know Halloween isn’t even here yet, but some stores and Christmas fans are already moving onto the Christmas décor and while we’re still fans of the spooky season, we totally get it. For some folks, this year may be the first holiday where the entire family may be able to get together and have a somewhat “normal” holiday after not being able to see everyone the past couple of holiday seasons.

So rather than wait for Halloween to be over, many Christmas fans, including TikTok content creator Micah of @makeitwithmicah, are already ushering the Christmas season with their cute DIY décor tips and tutorials. One of her latest décor tips involve making her own version of these $49 Giant Christmas ornaments and honestly we can’t tell the difference between the two!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the tutorial that’s already amassed over two million views, Micah purchased a giant play ball from Walmart for $3 and spray painted it gold. Next she took a small storage bowl container from a set she purchased at the dollar store and spray painted it silver and used a pair of scissors to poke two holes on the side of the bowl. She then added bent metal wire into the holes before supergluing the bowl onto the ball.

As we mentioned before, the final look of the project looks so similar to the inspiration, except she only spent a fraction of the cost!

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers loved this simple and creative DIY just as much as we do! 

painting trim black
Article

Woman Gives Stairs a Gorgeous Gothic Makeover

Cacti terrarium
Article

This Mini Cacti Terrarium Is The Cutest Thing We Never Knew We Needed

shutterstock_1389589985
Article

Texas Man Strikes “Gold” When He Finds Old Indigenous Artifact in the Dirt

shutterstock_236471365
Article

For Anyone Obsessed With SquishMallows, This One’s For You

area rug in bedroom
Article

Woman Glows Up Her entire Bedroom By Decorating a Corner

woman holding a red coffee mug
Article

BFFs Who Live In the Same Apartment Building Have a Unique Way of Sharing Coffee Creamer

Bathroom
Article

Watch How This Bathroom Gets a Beaded Transformation

woman hanging picture frames
Article

Texas Woman Uses Toothpaste To Hang Her Picture Frames On The Wall and We're Amazed

chopped banana peels
Article

This Two-Ingredient Homemade Fertilizer Is Like Magic For Your Plants

spoons
Article

This Frozen Spoon Hack Is Perfect If You Missed Out On Sleep The Night Before

green slime
Article

Here’s How to Clean Up “Slime” Like a Pro

scheming woman
Article

This Woman Won’t Buy These 25 Things Anymore but Will Buy These Things Instead

unrolling a mattress
Article

Wife Unrolls New Mattress And Gets A Major Surprise

barbies
Article

Mom Concocts Brilliant and Useful Way to Display Barbies

bookshelf
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Hide DVDs and Toys so Her Home Is Functional and Aesthetically Pleasing

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.