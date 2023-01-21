Woman Transforms Plain White Frame Into Ornate Golden Beauty

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We do a lot of projects around the house, but some things make us shake our heads. Why would anyone want to paint their frame gold? It sounds like such a waste of time and money. The thing is, though, it looks really good!

But we understand if you're still not convinced. You need to see the process in action before you'll believe us.

If you want to give your frame an extra edge, this project is easy, but it looks impressive when finished. You can use this technique on other types of wood and even stretched canvas to create something unique and beautiful.

Some folks offered helpful tips to improve the painting process and ensure it lasts for a much longer time.

"Cool, but you gotta up your game spray painting, do simple layers and let dry between them, it ain't a graffiti... and sand before hand." @Wat

Others shared their appreciation.

"The wall trim was just the perfect touch! Love it so much." @Jess Maple

"So cute. I looooove your content. Would you mind sharing where you got the trim from? I’m super interested in doing this!" @Mentyhealthgirlie

If you want to know the creator shared a link to her storefront in her bio on TikTok.

Whether you're looking for a new way to decorate your home or want something fun with your kids, this project is a great option. It only takes a few hours and minimal supplies, but the result looks like it took hours of work!

