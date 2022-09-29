Skip to main content

Watch Woman Fake a Gold Frame On a Mirror

That’s pretty cool!

The saying "fake it until you make it" can be applied to many different aspects of life. A lot of time people fake something to make it look like the real thing, or to make something look expensive while being on a budget, like this room makeover.

Being on a budget and faking something to look real is exactly what TikTok creator Chelsea Chelios (@chelseachelios) did with her bathroom mirror. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Looks like the real thing. The best part is, it only cost her $30. A new mirror with a gold frame would be a lot more, unless you are lucky to find it at Goodwill or a flea market. But if you're busy and don't have time to go from shop to shop, and already have a mirror that's in good shape, this option is definitely better. All you need is to go on Amazon and order the JCOLUSHI Flexible Molding Trim Adhesive, Crown Molding in gold. You just stick it to the frame of your mirror and there you have it, a fake real-looking gold framed mirror. It sure goes well with her already gothic-apothecary aesthetic bathroom. You can also use this adhesive to frame your mounted TV to make it look like a painting. Just keep in mind to measure the dimensions of whatever you'd like to frame or add molding to, especially knowing the width is important. Another bonus point about this hack is that it is easily removable and won't leave any residue, in case you are planning to add molding to your ceiling. 

We love this expensive-looking hack, on a budget!

succulent propagation
Article

Watch This Incredible Succulent Propagation Process

fall decor
Article

Wife Gives Husband Sticker Shock Heart-Failure Over Cost Of Fall Decor Haul

old paintings
Article

Woman Gives Thrifted Painting a Vampire-Inspired Makeover

fall ready
Article

Don’t Forget These Simple But Essential Things to Get Your Home Ready For Fall

picture frame
Article

Woman Saves Space By Making Cabinet Picture Frames

painting mural
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Paint a Mural You Can Easily Remove

hot glue gun
Article

Here’s How to Make Spooky Hot Glue Cobwebs

ancient toaster
Article

Would You Be Daring Enough To Try Out This 100 Year Old Toaster?

brick fireplace
Article

Utah Couple Make Exciting Discovery Beneath Walls During Renovation

window sill
Article

Reduce Heat Loss In Your Home Up to 50% With These Simple Hacks

Wood Table
Article

Apparently, If You Have a Wobbly Table, All You Need to Do Is This

Lemon tree
Article

Lemons Can Remove Highlighter

shutterstock_2148623317
Article

Woman Uses Paper Towel Roll To Create Beautiful Fall Decor

painting tiles
Article

Woman’s Hack for Peel and Stick Floor Tiles Is Essential

cleaning, hand
Article

This DIY Spray Will Keep Creepy Crawly Spiders Away

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.