Watch Woman Fake a Gold Frame On a Mirror

The saying "fake it until you make it" can be applied to many different aspects of life. A lot of time people fake something to make it look like the real thing, or to make something look expensive while being on a budget, like this room makeover.

Being on a budget and faking something to look real is exactly what TikTok creator Chelsea Chelios (@chelseachelios) did with her bathroom mirror.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Looks like the real thing. The best part is, it only cost her $30. A new mirror with a gold frame would be a lot more, unless you are lucky to find it at Goodwill or a flea market. But if you're busy and don't have time to go from shop to shop, and already have a mirror that's in good shape, this option is definitely better. All you need is to go on Amazon and order the JCOLUSHI Flexible Molding Trim Adhesive, Crown Molding in gold. You just stick it to the frame of your mirror and there you have it, a fake real-looking gold framed mirror. It sure goes well with her already gothic-apothecary aesthetic bathroom. You can also use this adhesive to frame your mounted TV to make it look like a painting. Just keep in mind to measure the dimensions of whatever you'd like to frame or add molding to, especially knowing the width is important. Another bonus point about this hack is that it is easily removable and won't leave any residue, in case you are planning to add molding to your ceiling.

We love this expensive-looking hack, on a budget!