The DIY Plant Garland Is Perfect for Wintry Decor

Christmas has come and gone and it is officially 2023. Time to take down the Christmas trees, climb the ladder and get the lights unstrung from the house, deflate the creepy snowman in the front yard, and pack up all your Christmas bulbs.

Taking down festive decorations is not the funnest task, it feels like all the festive magic is being ripped away from your space. You can still keep the festive magic in your home though, and while it may not be through the prancing reindeer, the glowing santa statute, or the jingle bells hung on your porch, you can have wintry decor that doesn't have Christmas written all over it.

Home DIY crafter and TikToker @camiflowerx created the simplest wintry hanging garland that can stay up until the flower blooms.

Her garland is not only visually pleasing it is also aromatic, filling the home with wintry scents!

To make the garland the woman uses a thick wooden branch as the centerpieces of her garland, and uses jute to tie a hanger on it. She then gathers wintry and elements such as pine cones, pine branches, and oven dried orange slices. Using the same jute twine she ties the pine cones and orange slices in different heights to the branch and attaches the pine branches to the sides of the garland branch.

We love how simple, elegant, and nifty this DIY creation is, you can put it up in the fall and have it displayed well past the winter months, or even year round!

