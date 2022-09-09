Halloween Fan Makes 8ft Grim Reaper Out of PVC Pipe

For halloween and holiday enthusiasts, they sometimes go to no end to decorate their homes not inside and outside in their yards to advertise their love of their favorite time of the year. While many people sometimes spend hundreds and even thousands of dollars on decoration, not everyone wants to dig deep in their pockets to decorate their homes, especially for seasonal decoration.

In situations like this, we love when we find a good DIY like this one from TikTok user @merissalovan. Rather than spend $200 on a store bought grim reaper, she gathered a few tools and easily created this herself, saving so much money!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, she gathered a few tools and supplies including skull, some black material that was used as the grim reaper’s clothing, a small rolling cart and her main supply that actually created the 8-ft tall DIY project — PVC pipe.

We’re impressed with her innovative DIY grim reaper and so are her followers in the comment section. “Giiiiiirl this is amazing! We need a tutorial!” TikTok user @jdezeeee wrote. “definitely going to try to do this one! Love it,” @corriebarnettgibson commented. “Wow! Great job,” @maggimcmains shared.

We’re amazed with not only her creativity and skill, but with how much money she saved doing this herself!