Skip to main content

Halloween Fan Makes 8ft Grim Reaper Out of PVC Pipe

Forget that viral 8ft skeleton thats costs nearly $200…

For halloween and holiday enthusiasts, they sometimes go to no end to decorate their homes not inside and outside in their yards to advertise their love of their favorite time of the year. While many people sometimes spend hundreds and even thousands of dollars on decoration, not everyone wants to dig deep in their pockets to decorate their homes, especially for seasonal decoration.

In situations like this, we love when we find a good DIY like this one from TikTok user @merissalovan. Rather than spend $200 on a store bought grim reaper, she gathered a few tools and easily created this herself, saving so much money!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, she gathered a few tools and supplies including skull, some black material that was used as the grim reaper’s clothing, a small rolling cart and her main supply that actually created the 8-ft tall DIY project — PVC pipe.

We’re impressed with her innovative DIY grim reaper and so are her followers in the comment section. “Giiiiiirl this is amazing! We need a tutorial!” TikTok user @jdezeeee wrote. “definitely going to try to do this one! Love it,” @corriebarnettgibson commented. “Wow! Great job,” @maggimcmains shared.

We’re amazed with not only her creativity and skill, but with how much money she saved doing this herself!

spooky fairy home
Article

Amp Up Your Halloween Decorating Game With These Spooky 'Fairy' Homes

shutterstock_2058665318
Article

Woman Makes DIY Catacomb Fireplace We’d Honestly Keep Up Year-Round

no trespassing sign
Article

“Karen” Tries to Get Neighbor In Trouble For Things They Have On Their Own Porch

girl with rainbow
Article

These Gorgeous Hanging Propagation Planters Will Have Rainbows Dancing All Over Your Home

Organized dishes
Article

Husband Hysterically Begs Wife to Put Away Dishes For Funny Reason

shutterstock_1635395308
Article

Here’s Why Some Women Are Claiming They Are Done With Goodwill

pillsbury doughboy
Article

Woman Restores Grandma's Vintage Wooden Pillsbury Dough Boy Calendar

laundry room perfect set up for laundry jet
Article

Woman Completely Redoes Parent's Laundry Room On A Budget And It's Gorgeous

white pumpkins
Article

Halloween-Loving Utah DIYer Creates The Spookiest Door Arch Ever

mounting tv to wall
Article

Designer Shows Us How To Make The Perfect DIY Framed TV For Cheap

wasps
Article

This WD-40 Hack Will Keep Bugs Out of Your House

buying a home
Article

Woman Buys Childhood Home and Her Reasoning Will Bring Your to Tears

DIY plant table
Article

Woman Converts Average Coffee Table Into Gorgeous Terrarium

brown paper bag
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Fall Garland Out of Paper Bags

getting water
Article

Woman’s Solution To Getting Water At Night Is Both Unhinged and Genius

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.