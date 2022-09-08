Skip to main content

Halloween-Loving Utah DIYer Creates The Spookiest Door Arch Ever

You will be adding this to your DIY must-do list!

Do you want to spice up your Halloween decorations this year?

Getting an early start and taking on a fun new DIY project will be your best bet! To us, this is an obvious choice. And why would you go out and spend a fortune for overpriced décor from somewhere like Hobby Lobby or Target when you can make it yourself and personalize it as desired? This seems like a no-brainer to us.

For one creepy, yet totally awesome, way to add some décor to the outside of your home this Halloween, take a look at this one creator’s DIY outdoor pumpkin arch that will have the whole neighborhood talking!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Kaycie, an interior designer who recently moved to Utah, loves to decorate for Halloween. Better yet, she comes up with really creative designs that can easily be shared and DIY’ed by others (making her a great person, at least in our books!)

Her idea involves a lot of plastic pumpkins being repurposed and turned into a creepy archway that you can put up, and take down, as simple as one, two, three. So, to start, you will want to get plastic pumpkins. Literally as many Jack-O-Lanterns as you can find, cut out the eyes (if you want to), and paint them all white. Kaycie has a favorite chalk paint, which appears to work fairly well in this instance.

Next, cut some PVC pipe to create a large frame that will fit your door or archway. Kacie has a large wrap-around porch, so her frame has to be big enough to fill out the entire outer edge. If you have a smaller space, naturally you won’t need as much PVP pipe. Paint this just the way you did the pumpkins so you get a seamless look. Drill two holes through the back of each pumpkin and lace some zip ties through it to hold each one to the frame.

Here is where the sheer number of pumpkins works in your favor - the more you have, the better this will look. Kaycie finishes the look off with some poseable spiders and a string of lights to make the pumpkins go and voila - all ready for a spectacularly spooky Halloween!

mounting tv to wall
Article

Designer Shows Us How To Make The Perfect DIY Framed TV For Cheap

wasps
Article

This WD-40 Hack Will Keep Bugs Out of Your House

buying a home
Article

Woman Buys Childhood Home and Her Reasoning Will Bring Your to Tears

DIY plant table
Article

Woman Converts Average Coffee Table Into Gorgeous Terrarium

brown paper bag
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Fall Garland Out of Paper Bags

getting water
Article

Woman’s Solution To Getting Water At Night Is Both Unhinged and Genius

upgraded bathroom
Article

Mom Shares Brilliant Bathroom Design Choice Parents Everywhere Will Want to Copy

man painting a wall
Article

Husband Surprises Wife With Gorgeous Bedroom Mural and Makeover

fairy mirror
Article

This Mossy Fairy Mirror Is So Simple To DIY and Looks Amazing

gallery wall
Article

Woman Recreates Viral $200 Picture Rail for Under $25

diy fail
Article

Woman Shares Her Biggest Home DIY Fail And It Is Hilarious

Terrarium
Article

Couple Turns Basement Window Wells Into Terrariums and They Look Amazing

shutterstock_1732906370
Article

Woman Creates Cutest Crochet Lizard And We Are Obsessed

dirt shirt
Article

Traveler Makes a DIY “Dirt Shirt” To Remember Her Adventures and TBH It’s So Cool

tools
Article

Do You Remember This Vintage Organizer?

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.