Halloween-Loving Utah DIYer Creates The Spookiest Door Arch Ever

Do you want to spice up your Halloween decorations this year?

Getting an early start and taking on a fun new DIY project will be your best bet! To us, this is an obvious choice. And why would you go out and spend a fortune for overpriced décor from somewhere like Hobby Lobby or Target when you can make it yourself and personalize it as desired? This seems like a no-brainer to us.

For one creepy, yet totally awesome, way to add some décor to the outside of your home this Halloween, take a look at this one creator’s DIY outdoor pumpkin arch that will have the whole neighborhood talking!

Kaycie, an interior designer who recently moved to Utah, loves to decorate for Halloween. Better yet, she comes up with really creative designs that can easily be shared and DIY’ed by others (making her a great person, at least in our books!)

Her idea involves a lot of plastic pumpkins being repurposed and turned into a creepy archway that you can put up, and take down, as simple as one, two, three. So, to start, you will want to get plastic pumpkins. Literally as many Jack-O-Lanterns as you can find, cut out the eyes (if you want to), and paint them all white. Kaycie has a favorite chalk paint, which appears to work fairly well in this instance.

Next, cut some PVC pipe to create a large frame that will fit your door or archway. Kacie has a large wrap-around porch, so her frame has to be big enough to fill out the entire outer edge. If you have a smaller space, naturally you won’t need as much PVP pipe. Paint this just the way you did the pumpkins so you get a seamless look. Drill two holes through the back of each pumpkin and lace some zip ties through it to hold each one to the frame.

Here is where the sheer number of pumpkins works in your favor - the more you have, the better this will look. Kaycie finishes the look off with some poseable spiders and a string of lights to make the pumpkins go and voila - all ready for a spectacularly spooky Halloween!