This Halloween Chandelier Is Too Good (And Easy) To Not DIY

...and everything you need is at the dollar store!

For some people, Halloween is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s the one time of the year where folks can dress as their favorite spooky character and decorate their house with pumpkins, skulls, goblins and our new favorite Halloween character — gnomes.

For those people who absolutely love Halloween, simply placing a carved pumpkin on the porch isn’t enough; they have to do more — and by “more,” we mean swapping out the front porch light with an over the top Halloween chandelier. And that’s exactly what TikTok content creators and gnome-loving duo @thenavagepatch did with this simple and cool DIY.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

After his first attempt at making a DIY Halloween chandelier, they decided to make the chandelier even more grand. To start the creation of this chandelier, he removed the shiny sticker from the hula hoop, resulting in a black base that’s perfect for the chandelier. Next, he cut the stakes from three Dollar Tree garden fences and zip-tied the garden fences to the hula hoop. Next, he carved an ‘x’ into the sculls where he intended to insert the remote-controlled LED tapered candles. Using hot glue, he attached the skulls to the garden fences and proceeded to add Dollar tree black chains to the hula hoop in order to hang the chandelier.

He could easily stop the DIY there if he wanted because the chandelier already looks so cool, however, he in part three of this project, he aged the skulls and candles using dark gel stain to give it a dirty appearance. To complete the DIY, he added spider webs, purple necklaces, fairy lights and draped some black lace over the chandelier.

The final look is so cool and perfect for Halloween! 

