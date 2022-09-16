Woman Creates Fun Halloween Decoration With Little Glass Coffins

When it comes to decorations, Halloween is probably the best event for it, as you can just do so much. Of course, you can buy premade decorations and then style your home with them but it is certainly more fun to do crafty DIY Halloween projects, especially having kids around. And if you are a big kid like me, you'll enjoy it too.

Let me show you how TikToker @kialey came up with a cute and creepy idea for DIY Halloween decorations, which she demonstrates in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

How cute is this idea? Skeletons in glass coffins never looked that good. Most items used for this project are from Michaels - the perfect place for crafty ideas - as well as the Dollar Tree for the skeleton. However, I am sure you can also get inspired browsing through Amazon or strolling through a Party City store, you never know what you'll might find that will give you an idea for some cute and creepy decorations. As you can see in the video, Kialey used a glass coffin, some fake soil, moss, cute little headstones, a fence, a skeleton, and even some cute, little, pumpkins! Michaels's Halloween section has so much to offer, that your ideas can run wild.

You can also use other glass containers that are bigger to create a creepy scene resembling your favorite Halloween movie. Think of a snow globe but with a Halloween theme and maybe instead of snow, you could do falling leaves.