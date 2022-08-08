Skip to main content

Ohio Creator Turns Halloween Décor Into Coolest DIY Candle Holder

You are going to wish it is Halloween already!

We know it is still summertime, and some of you out there might be getting a little tired of us posting about Halloween and how much we are looking forward to said spooky season, but bear with us a little longer, because today we’ve got a cute little craft you are going to want to try.

Who knows, you may be able to take the idea and put your own non-Halloween’y spin on it!

So for this DIY we turn to TikToker, shop owner, and self-proclaimed pirate Jeff MacKay. Now, we will admit that it was hard to pick just one of Jeff’s videos to feature because he does tons of cute crafts that are cheap and easy to make but wind up looking simply amazing.

To start off, Jeff went to his local Dollar Store and found a few Halloween themed wood cutouts featuring sayings, carved pumpkins, and more. This is what gave him the bright idea to turn the cutouts into a candle, rather than hanging them on his wall.

Whipping out his trusty glue gun, Jeff found a square base that would work, then started by gluing the bottom of one of the cut-outs to the base, making sure it was firmly in place before adding another line of glue to next piece and sticking it to the base as well. Once the two edge pieces were up he could then put more glue on the inside corner so each of those two pieces was then connected to the other, not just the base.

He went around each side, repeating the steps, until he had a four-sided ‘vase’ like structure with a cut-out making up each of the sides. A quick coat of black spray paint later and Jeff now has a gorgeously spooky candle holder. Some commenters suggested adding a thin layer of orange or purple tissue paper to help diffuse the candle light, but we think it looks great just the way it is! 

