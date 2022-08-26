This DIY Halloween Garland Is So Easy to Make and So Very Cute

Just in case you needed some reassurance, folks are ready for the fall season to hurt up and get here. Not that everyone may hate the summer, but I think it’s safe to say that many people are over the triple degree heat and are ready for the return of Halloween. And honestly, we get it.

While we were initially surprised at how some folks on social media started decorating their homes with Halloween décor in July, we’re no longer shocked when we come across Halloween décor DIY tutorials, if anything, we’re impressed. And such is the case with this DIY Halloween garland courtesy of TikTok content creators @thenavagepatch. This gnome garland is a DIY that you don’t want to skip!

To start off the simple tutorial, the husband and wife duo gather their wood pumpkin, ghost, button and witches’ hat stencils. To create the gnome, the couple hot glued the wood button onto the ghost stencils before gluing the witch hat onto the same stencil, covering the eyes. Next, they glue a witch hat onto the pumpkin and proceed to use different patterns of scrapbook paper to glue onto the hats using Modge Podge craft glue and then proceeded to use an exact knife to precisely cut away the excess scrapbook paper. To finish off the simple tutorial, they glued one long string onto the back of their stencils to create the garland.

We love how cute and inexpensive this DIY garland is! So simple, easy and perfect for the upcoming Halloween season!