Woman Brilliantly Recreates a Hogwarts Halloween With Pumpkins From Target

Halloween can't come soon enough. Now is probably the perfect time to get your home set for the fall season to get into the Halloween spirit, before everything pumpkin is sold out. Target is a good place to get Halloween decorations that you can customize while still being on a budget. All we need is a theme.

Let's get inspired by Harry Potter and TikToker Saraa (@sareishh) who shows us in her video how she made some cool hanging jack-o'-lantern lights.

Would you look at how cute these are? If you can't find the exact ones at Target, Amazon and the Dollar Tree store are good options as well. You might be able to find Vicotrian-style lanterns, if you can't find jack-o'-lanterns, Make sure to use fake tea lights - if the lantern doesn't already come with one - as they will last longer and you don't have to keep watching them, for your home not to burn down. All you need is some fishing wire, as well as a drill to make a hole if there is no other opening provided, this all depends on what you'll end up finding at Target or elsewhere.

The other, more difficult task perhaps is adding hooks to your ceiling. This can be tricky if you haven't done this before but not impossible to learn. The weight also matters, however, lanterns usually carry a lower weight even if they are multiple lanterns hanging.

We definitely approve and think it's something that can be kept up all year round, especially if your house is already following a Harry Potter theme, this would just blend in.