This Hanukkah Garland Was Made From Wrapping Paper Scraps and It’s So Cute

Who doesn't love wrapping paper? It's shiny and pretty and helps us surprise one another. But it’s so wasteful. This creator's genius idea for wrapping paper scraps into a Hanukkah garland had to be shared. This project is relatively easy and saves tons of money on decorations!

Here's what you'll need:

Wrapping paper scraps. This is where you can be creative! Choose colors and patterns representing your family and Hanukkah traditions—a few rolls of Christmas wrapping will do in a pinch. Make sure to choose paper with a pattern you won't see through when it's folded up, such as glittery or shiny paper.

Scissors and tape (one regular-sized roll of Scotch tape, not the gigantic ones they sell at Costco). You may also want to invest in a paper cutter, which makes cutting strips much faster than scissors alone!

Ribbon (optional). If you want extra decorations, try adding a bow at each end of your garland by tying on some red bows made out of ribbon before hanging them up!

Cut your wrapping paper into strips or a shape of your choice using a paper cutter or scissors. Tape one end of the strip to the top corner of the wall and start rolling it down until it meets with itself on the bottom. Repeat for each strip. Glue together any seams that are not perfectly smooth, and then hang up your garland!

It’s easy to get caught up in the season’s hustle and bustle, but if you take time to look around your surroundings, you’ll see plenty of opportunities for holiday décor. You don’t have to spend big bucks on pricey ornaments—grab some wrapping paper scraps from last year and make this super cute Hanukkah garland!