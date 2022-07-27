Skip to main content

Cat-loving Couple Creates DIY Hidden Litter Box and It Looks So Good!

What a great way to hide your cat's potty!

Do you own a pet? In particular, an indoor pet? If so, how have you dealt with their living arrangements, including a dog kennel or a cat's litterbox? Do you simply have a box hidden away in a bathroom or extra room, taking up space and looking pretty… well, not nice?

What if we told you that it didn’t have to be that way, and that you didn’t have to spend hundreds on some advanced, super special litterbox? It is true!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

John Crowley and his partner Hannah have a total of six cats between the pair of them, so they spend a lot of time cleaning out and arranging their multiple litter boxes. But unfortunately, they still look exactly like litter boxes, meaning there is nothing aesthetically pleasing about them.

But luckily, they found a litter box hack that they are willing to share with us, which starts with a trip to their local big box store. There, they grab a three-tier plastic sliding storage bin, which you can find in the for-you furniture section, as the base for their creation.

Once back home with their storage bin, they do a few ‘edits’ to the base of the piece, including cutting the bottom out of a few of the slideouts as well as one side out of the middle piece. Luckily you don’t have to be perfect in the cutting of this, as the pair show in their own DIY process.

Follow that by filling the bottom bin in with your usual litter, whether it be pellet or rocks, which you can push in or remove for easy swap out of the litter itself. You now have an almost completely hidden litter box, with the cats able to jump in and out of the side while the rest looks like a normal storage area instead of what it actually is.

And you can even do one better, as one commenter points out. If you get a taller bin, say one with four storage areas instead of three, you can keep the top bin intact and use it for pet item storage! Two birds, one stone!

