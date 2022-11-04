Woman Makes Adorable Holiday Mirror Wreath Out of Dollar Tree Items

Pool noodles seem to be one of the most versatile items you can have in your home. They are the staple products that are usually used for hacks such as adding extra height to your plants, crafting up cool and unique costumes and even creating beautiful living room furniture.

However, it doesn’t stop there; pool noodles are also used for Christmas decorations and this latest décor DIY from TikTok content creator and crafts @celebrateanddecorate is another amazing reason why you need to head to the Dollar Tree to grab some pool noodles to have on standby in your home!

In this video, a pool noodle is being used to create a corner holiday wreath to jazz up the corners of your home mirrors or doors. To make the cute and festive corner wreaths, you simply would cut the pool noodle in quarters (or cut depending on your size preference) and tie the pool noodle cuttings around the wire as she used in the video. Next, you’ll want to wrap some Christmas tree garland around the wire and pool noodle and use other décor items from the Dollar Tree to spruce up the custom-made wreath.

Similar to her followers and viewers in the comments, we love this creative spin on traditional circular wreaths!

