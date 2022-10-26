Georgia Man's DIY Multi-Purpose Home Cleaner Is All Natural and Works Like a Charm

While some of the tried and true household cleaners work just fine to disinfect and clean your home, many of the store bought cleaners are filled with tons of chemicals which aren’t only bad for the environment, but could potentially be bad for your health as well.

Because of this, many people have began to turn toward making their own cleaning products, including TikTok content creator @smokeyrgreens. Check out his simple and effective DIY cleaner below!

To make this easy DIY recipe, he simply soaked citrus peels in white vinegar for over two weeks. Allowing the citrus peels to soak in the white vinegar for this long releases the dilimonene, along with amazing citrus smells, providing you with a super-charged, pleasant smelling natural vinegar-based all-purpose cleaner.

We love that this natural-based cleaner is composed of only two ingredients, easy to make and is effective. And what makes this cleaner even better, is you can customize it as you wish. One person in the comment section mentioned adding pine needles, which is great because it has antibacterial properties and leaves a fresh clean scent behind after using it to clean your home.

Combining both the citrus peels and pine needles will likely give a similar scent to Pine-Sol but with fewer ingredients!