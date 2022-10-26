Skip to main content

Georgia Man's DIY Multi-Purpose Home Cleaner Is All Natural and Works Like a Charm

Simple ingredients can yield great results

While some of the tried and true household cleaners work just fine to disinfect and clean your home, many of the store bought cleaners are filled with tons of chemicals which aren’t only bad for the environment, but could potentially be bad for your health as well.

Because of this, many people have began to turn toward making their own cleaning products, including TikTok content creator @smokeyrgreens. Check out his simple and effective DIY cleaner below!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To make this easy DIY recipe, he simply soaked citrus peels in white vinegar for over two weeks. Allowing the citrus peels to soak in the white vinegar for this long releases the dilimonene, along with amazing citrus smells, providing you with a super-charged, pleasant smelling natural vinegar-based all-purpose cleaner.

We love that this natural-based cleaner is composed of only two ingredients, easy to make and is effective. And what makes this cleaner even better, is you can customize it as you wish. One person in the comment section mentioned adding pine needles, which is great because it has antibacterial properties and leaves a fresh clean scent behind after using it to clean your home.

Combining both the citrus peels and pine needles will likely give a similar scent to Pine-Sol but with fewer ingredients! 

shutterstock_508579411
Article

This DIY Christmas Candle Ring Super Easy To Make

Sprayway glass cleaner
Article

Apparently ‘Sprayway’ Can Completely Remove Stains from Microfiber

window sill
Article

American Husband Baffled By German Windows

toilet tank
Article

Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean

towel rack
Article

Woman’s Dollar Store Hack for Making a Hanging Towel Holder Is Genius

woman bagging trash
Article

There Are Apparently Only Two Types of Women When It Comes to Dealing With a Full Trashcan

shutterstock_292637426
Article

This Buffet Makeover Has So Many Gorgeous Details

dying yarn
Article

Woman Dyes Critical-Role Inspired Yarns And We're Loving It

shutterstock_649590304
Article

Woman Makes Fabric Ceiling In Her She-Shed and It’s Super Dreamy

fresh strawberries
Article

This Is Exactly What You Should Do With Your Produce To Make Them Last Longer

kid and cow
Article

Here Is Your Daily Proof That There Is Still Good In The World

Floral Bouquet
Article

Bride-to-Be's Eco-Friendly Wedding Bouquet Is Absolutely Breathtaking and Perfect For Sustainable Brides

shutterstock_423235624
Article

Watch This Woman Turn a Van Gogh Poster into a Table

piles of books
Article

This “Magic” Bookshelf Doubles As Decorative Art

indoor trash can
Article

Apparently, We Have Been Using Trash Bags Incorrectly

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.