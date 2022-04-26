Homemade 4-Ingredient Mascara Is a Game-Changer for Beauty Lovers

Folks who love wearing makeup, we all know your faces are the ones you beat but your wallet is what is taking the hit. When it comes down to it though, makeup is really just science using nature to help us express ourselves. Cutting out the middle man like big name products and making your own is a way to help keep your passion for self expression both totally customizable and gentle on your wallet. Plus when you get complimented (and we know you will) you get the thrill of getting to say "Thank you, I made that" which is always rewarding.

To help demystify the process, and to make sure you're using eye-safe ingredients, one DIY makeup maker decided to share her coveted "recipe" for her homemade mascara. And TBH it looks bomb!

All she does is melt beeswax, aloe vera gel, and coconut oil for the product base. You'll need a healthy scoop of activated charcoal to give it that deep black color, but you can always add more if you need a richer pigment. Using a mascara wand, simply mix until you get the correct consistency. Put in a mascara tube or jar and watch the magic!

Ultimately people had two responses to this video: They wanted to see it on, and they wanted to know how it held up to heat.

She demonstrated that the mascara doesn't run or smudge really as the beeswax isn't super "melty" in the heat. She also noted that it really depends what you're going for with your makeup look when it comes to deciding if natural makeup is for you.

"I've used many mascaras in my day and I'm not going to sit here and tell you that this homemade one is the best out there," she said in the video.

But if creating less waste and wearing natural products is important to you, this DIY is absolutely worth a shot.