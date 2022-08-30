Skip to main content

DIY Hot Glue Gun Mushrooms Will Add Whimsy to Any Garland

What a creative idea!

It is that time of the year again! Time to settle down and start making our holiday garlands and door wreaths to hang up and show just how ‘in the spirit’ we are. And while you could go the more traditional routes (which are beautiful all on their own), what if you wanted to add something a little ‘different’?

Did anyone say ‘hot glue mushrooms?’ Okay, likely; no one has ever asked about hot glue mushrooms, but guess what? They are a totally adorable addition to any holiday garland or fairy decorations!

The creative mind behind MystiqueRealm has a lot going on for her - she tends to make fairy and mystic-themed crafts that work perfectly in any Hobbit hole, garden, or cottage-core house. Today she is showing us how she makes light-up mushrooms using only a small string of battery-operated lights and some hot glue!

Yes, it really is that easy, so follow along and make some for yourself!

So this creator starts off with her string of lights. You can find these online for fairly cheap, or you can usually hunt some down at any big box store or your local dollar store. Twist the cords so that there are a few thin, vertical pieces with at least one light at the top. You may need some small twine or something else to hold these in place until you hot glue them, especially if your strings do not come with internal wires to hold them in place.

Next, drizzle the hot glue in between your vertical lines to make sure they stay in place, creating a base you can build upon. You’ll follow that up by slowly building up layers on the strings, keeping them thin and upright to create the thin base of each mushroom. Then you will create the ‘caps’ by creating little oval shapes, layering a little more glue in the middle to get that raised area.

A little more hot glue is added to attach the caps to the stems and voila - light up fairy mushrooms! 

