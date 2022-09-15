Skip to main content

Watch Woman Transform Plain IKEA Bench Into An Unique Piece Any Gen-Zer Would Die For

Looks expensive!

IKEA is probably one of the best places to get some plain furniture to turn into a masterpiece. There are quite some IKEA hacks out there, thanks to TikTok mainly. Since IKEA's furniture is so versatile and durable for affordable price points, you can pretty much go to town with it. Still in doubt? Let me change that!

The TikTok creators of @tastemadehome basically show us the impossible, how to turn an IKEA table and bench into a modern piece of art that's inexpensive and quite fun. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Just wow! Would you look at the transition? It's hard to believe that this used to be an IKEA bench and table at one point. There are a few steps that take place before it can look like this, but it's not necessarily harder than putting IKEA furniture together. You would need some extra material, such as corrugated fiberboard, screws to connect the materials together, as well as a tile kit often used for a kitchen backsplash, available at Home Depot. In this case - as shown in the video - this TikToker used checkered tiles, to give it a simple, cool look. Although this project is not necessarily difficult to accomplish, it might be a bit time-consuming, so keep that in mind when you decide to give your IKEA bench - or other pieces - a makeover. You could also use a mosaic kit sold at Amazon, Etsy, or Michaels which would be even more affordable. 

I am definitely intrigued to turn my IKEA coffee table into a funky art piece. 

unicorn in grass
Article

Woman Teaches Husband To Keep His Eyes Open While Trimming Trees

chickens in front of coop
Article

Need An Alternative Coop Bedding? Try This One Random Item!

pexels-josh-sorenson-63551
Article

This Woman’s Floors Are Covered In Seashells She Collected and It Looks Like the Bottom of the Ocean

monstera plant
Article

Woman Makes #7 DIY Planter Out Of a Cardboard Box

shutterstock_2168697007
Article

Woman Gives Dresser a Girly, Glamorous Makeover With the Help Of a Kachan Modern Moroccan Stencil

fairycore aesthetic
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom Into a Fairy-Core Dream

planting succulents
Article

This Is Why Your Succulents Keep Dying

bar cart
Article

Guess How Much This Thrifty Flipper Sold This Lightly Refurbished $5 Bar Cart For?

shutterstock_1883279494
Article

Woman Gives Her “Landing Zone” A Fun Update That Her Kids Can Enjoy Too

wallpaper
Article

Woman Turns Fabric Into Vintage Wallpaper For Her Kitchen

books
Article

This DIY Wallpaper Project Will Trick Guests Into Thinking It’s Expensive

cool pumpkin
Article

Woman Brilliantly Recreates a Hogwarts Halloween With Pumpkins From Target

black kitchen countertops with boho farm aesthetic
Article

Woman Shows How To Easily Fix A Counter Top With The Help Of Amazon

Table centerpiece
Article

You Won’t Believe This Princess Centerpiece Was The Product Of The Dollar Tree

painting old wood
Article

Virginia Furniture Artist Does The Boho-Inspired Furniture Flip of Our Dreams

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.