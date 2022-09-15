Watch Woman Transform Plain IKEA Bench Into An Unique Piece Any Gen-Zer Would Die For

IKEA is probably one of the best places to get some plain furniture to turn into a masterpiece. There are quite some IKEA hacks out there, thanks to TikTok mainly. Since IKEA's furniture is so versatile and durable for affordable price points, you can pretty much go to town with it. Still in doubt? Let me change that!

The TikTok creators of @tastemadehome basically show us the impossible, how to turn an IKEA table and bench into a modern piece of art that's inexpensive and quite fun.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Just wow! Would you look at the transition? It's hard to believe that this used to be an IKEA bench and table at one point. There are a few steps that take place before it can look like this, but it's not necessarily harder than putting IKEA furniture together. You would need some extra material, such as corrugated fiberboard, screws to connect the materials together, as well as a tile kit often used for a kitchen backsplash, available at Home Depot. In this case - as shown in the video - this TikToker used checkered tiles, to give it a simple, cool look. Although this project is not necessarily difficult to accomplish, it might be a bit time-consuming, so keep that in mind when you decide to give your IKEA bench - or other pieces - a makeover. You could also use a mosaic kit sold at Amazon, Etsy, or Michaels which would be even more affordable.

I am definitely intrigued to turn my IKEA coffee table into a funky art piece.