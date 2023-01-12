This DIY Ikea Coffee Bar Has Every Caffeine Addict Salivating

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How do you like your coffee in the morning (or evening, or just about any time of the day or night)? If you are anything like me (and most of my family), you like it strong, and a lot of it all at once so you can finally wake up and get a jumpstart on the day. But that doesn’t mean that making said coffee is always pretty, and it can get pretty crowded if everyone wants a cup at once or is fighting over the creamer.

Well, never fear! TikTok creator Mary Bui has the perfect solution and it involves creating your very own coffee bar using only Ikea products!

If you’ve never had your own coffee bar, then join the club. Luckily, Mary proves that it isn’t all that hard and by the end, you’ll have an amazing-looking bar that can easily host more than just yourself when it comes to coffee creation!

To start you are going to want to find yourself a nook - which is pretty much just any small area that you can find to fit your new bar. From Ikea you’ll want to get together an Ekbacken countertop in your chosen color and install that, as well as a Sektion cabinet that will fit below your countertop and provide the storage that you need.



The last thing that you can add that will hugely benefit you, especially if you are using this area for more than JUST coffee, is a mini fridge. You can easily find one off of Amazon or one of your big box stores without too much of an issue.

Add a few more wall cabinets above your space, plug in your coffee maker, and splurge on some cute baskets, and voila - you have the perfect out-of-the-way coffee bar that will not only look great but also be able to serve everyone - friends and family - who want a drink of their own!



