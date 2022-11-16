Woman’s Dollar Store Kitchen Caddy Shelf Looks Likes Something Off a TJMaxx Shelf

You've seen the shelves in TJMaxx, and you know the home goods they sell are not cheap (even at discounted rates). But they do look great. We were so excited to find this tutorial for making your own DIY kitchen caddy shelf at the dollar store. It uses things found in any dollar store. And it looks amazing!

Upscaling dollar store décor isn't for everyone. But some crafty folks share what they make, and that helps the rest of us on dollar store budgets. Your home deserves upscale, yet affordable storage solutions. Check out this creator's craft expertise for some inspiration.

The woman bought two wooden décor shelves, two golden picture frames, and decorative sticky paper, turning it into a gorgeous storage caddy shelf. There's no step-by-step guide, but you get the idea if you watch the video enough. Just don't forget the hot glue. And consider these comments for even more inspo.

"I’ll bet mirrors would’ve been a pretty substitute for the marble tacky paper & use it in a bathroom 😍 thanks for posting!!!" @nc_sunshine7

Generally, people were impressed by this crafty lady's creativity. "You are so creative!! I love this 😍" @DIYholic

DIY is fun and can save you money. The benefit of DIY is that you don't need to spend as much on things that are usually pretty expensive at the store or online. You can make them yourself for less, or even for free! Making something for yourself also means that it is unique and made exactly how you want it—you don't have to settle for what someone else thinks would be perfect in your home.