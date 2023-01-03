Woman DIYs Adorable Kitchen Fruit-Themed Cabinet Knobs Out of Basic Polymer Clay

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are times in life that you come across something that you never knew you needed, or even existed, but as soon as you see it - you absolutely have to have it. Case in point, all those amazing pieces that you spot online or in store for mega-prices, but that you somehow have to come up with a way to dupe yourself!



Or it could be something smaller and even simpler - say, fruit-themed knobs for your cabinets! I’ll let Kaitlin of RoomInBloomNYC explain!

As the story goes, Kaitlin randomly got the idea that she wanted fruit pull knobs for her cabinets, but of course finding them out in the real world was proving to be more than just a little bit difficult. So, rather than continuing her search or possibly winding up paying way more than she should for said pulls, she decided to make her own.

In enters the polymer clay. Polymer clay is a great DIY crafting medium, even for beginners. It’s easy to roll out, cut, and shape and dries fairly quickly with little effort. So Kaitlin gathered up all the colors that she needed from her local craft store, got some inspiration pics, and got to work.

Over the next little while, Kaitlin shaped and molded each of her little shapes, including an avocado, watermelon, pumpkin, blueberries, and more then, while they were still a bit flexible, pushed them onto the screw ends of her cabinets to give them the backing that she’d need.

After that all it took was a bit of cooking time, with instructions for said cooking followed to a ‘t’, before sealing them with a sealant. Once all that as complete she was able to put each of her new fruit knobs onto the original screws along with just a touch of glue and voila - brand new adorable little pulls for fairly cheap!



