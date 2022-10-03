Skip to main content

Watch This Woman Redesign Her Kitchen for Under $500

Looks great!

Nothing feels better than doing some handy work around the apartment or house, especially kitchen makeovers have become very popular since the pandemic started. However, they can be a little pricey, even more so when you have a big kitchen and a big DIY project in mind.

But they don't have to be expensive, as TikTok creators of @fashionattack show a $500 kitchen upgrade in their video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Now that's what I call an upgrade! If you have an open floor plan, such as a loft, where the kitchen doesn't have its own little corner, you have to improvise. And working with small spaces can definitely be challenging, but doesn't have to be impossible. As you can see in the video, the team got some contact paper to create a backsplash by the sink, as well as some vinyl tiles to create a separate area. The next step was to maneuver the fridge to a different location (which is now to the right but can't be seen in the video) to cover that area by adding cabinets for more storage, as well as a shelf above the sink area. Before the cabinets and shelf was placed, a paint job was due. In a crisp white, as this always gives a fresh and clean look. Now their client has more counter and storage space, and a kitchen area separate from the rest of the space. 

It turned out great, but most importantly it was super simple and budget-friendly!

bright pink door
Article

This Is Proof That Painting Your Front Door Can Change Everything

string lights
Article

Don’t Take Down Your Summer String Lights Just Yet… Do This Instead

outdoor rain shower
Article

Woman’s Parents Who Live Deep In the Woods Have Outdoor Shower and It’s Magical

olive paint color
Article

People Are Obsessing Over This Trendy Color

home surveillance camera
Article

Camera Catches Neighbor Blatantly Stealing From Porch

putting up decorations
Article

CT Woman Shares All Of the Quirky Ways She Uses Things In Her Apartment NOT For Their Intended Purpose

modern staircase with bookshelf
Article

Couple Replaces a Railing With a Built-In Bookshelf and It’s Gorgeous

paned glass
Article

If You Need to Paint Paned Windows, This Trick Could Be a Life-Saver

white vase
Article

12-Year-Old Makes Modern Planter Using Kitchenware and We're Shook

colorful pumpkins
Article

If Your Hosting a Fancy Fall Party, You need This Pumpkin Napkin Tutorial

burned wood planks
Article

This Furniture Salve Is a Game-Changer

shutterstock_193789193
Article

Mom Accidentally Buys NSFW Wall Paper and We’re Cracking Up

shutterstock_4321498
Article

Gothic Zen Garden Is Everything an Alternative Person Dreams Of

shutterstock_1770900869
Article

Woman Transforms Studio Into a Haunted Magical Library

plant cuttings
Article

Here’s a Step-By-Step Guide to Propagating a String Of Pearls

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.