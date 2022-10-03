Watch This Woman Redesign Her Kitchen for Under $500

Nothing feels better than doing some handy work around the apartment or house, especially kitchen makeovers have become very popular since the pandemic started. However, they can be a little pricey, even more so when you have a big kitchen and a big DIY project in mind.

But they don't have to be expensive, as TikTok creators of @fashionattack show a $500 kitchen upgrade in their video.

Now that's what I call an upgrade! If you have an open floor plan, such as a loft, where the kitchen doesn't have its own little corner, you have to improvise. And working with small spaces can definitely be challenging, but doesn't have to be impossible. As you can see in the video, the team got some contact paper to create a backsplash by the sink, as well as some vinyl tiles to create a separate area. The next step was to maneuver the fridge to a different location (which is now to the right but can't be seen in the video) to cover that area by adding cabinets for more storage, as well as a shelf above the sink area. Before the cabinets and shelf was placed, a paint job was due. In a crisp white, as this always gives a fresh and clean look. Now their client has more counter and storage space, and a kitchen area separate from the rest of the space.

It turned out great, but most importantly it was super simple and budget-friendly!