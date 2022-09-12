Military Wife DIYs Kitchen While Husband Is Deployed and It Looks Like a Professional Did It

We all know that giving our apartment or house a makeover is daunting, even if it’s only in one room. And where certain renovations can be done by one person in one or two days, other projects - like a complete kitchen makeover - can take days if it’s a one-man operation.

In this case, it was a one-woman operation by TikTok creator @ashleycbabich2, who’s a military wife, surprising her deployed husband with a kitchen DIY makeover.

I’ve given my kitchen a quick makeover in the form of a paint job but now I am inspired to really give my kitchen the facelift it desperately needs. In the video, Ashley is using a lighter paint to cover countertops and walls, after installing a wood-looking backsplash called "beadboard," which gives it a rustic-country kitchen vibe. The cabinets are getting some fresh paint in earthy olive green, so there is a contrast between the light and dark which still gives the kitchen a warm, cozy aesthetic.

Since Ashley and her husband bought a house, they have more freedom to go all out regarding painting and replacing certain key pieces, like the faucet. If you rent an apartment or a house and want to renovate, you have to make sure your lease allows it, as well as do renter-friendly makeovers that can be easily removed or painted over if you move out, without causing any damage to the property. As long as you use light paint (black or red would be tricky) that can easily be covered with white paint, as well as vinyl tiles that can be removed or sticky backsplash and counter covers, you are good to go and won’t risk losing your deposit.