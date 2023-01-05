Woman Shares How She Easily DIYs Amazon's Sold Out Kitchen Riser

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

No matter how much counter space you may have in your kitchen, there is typically always a way to create additional counter space to get rid of excess clutter. And thanks to social media, we’ve come across a few hacks that work amazingly well. However, there are some exceptions to certain items that have no choice but to take up space on the kitchen counter.

For those particular items, rather than simply place them on kitchen counter, why not elevate the look a bit and get a kitchen riser? This trendy kitchen staple is quite popular amongst TikTokers and is currently sold out in the walnut stain on Amazon as a result, however, if you want to get your hands on the walnut stain kitchen riser, try this simple DIY tutorial from TikTok content creator @minalkmehta.

To make this simple DIY kitchen riser, she simply purchased the kitchen riser in the oak color on Amazon and went to Ace Hardwood Store and picked up some dark walnut stain and painted it herself. The finished product turned out great and many of her followers and viewers in the comment section agree.

This was such a simple DIY that easily elevated her kitchen countertop!

