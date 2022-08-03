Skip to main content

DIY Those Trendy Knot Pillows For Half the Price

This project has so much potential.

Have you ever seen something in the store, some piece of decor that would fit perfectly in your living room or bedroom, but you don’t want to spend the high prices to get said decor? What about something like those trendy knotted pillows that we see all over Instagram, cute and functional but a little bit more expensive than you are willing to spend?

Never fear; we’ve got you covered!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Or well, Elnaz Hamai has you covered! This creator saw the same thing we did, those same gorgeous knotted pillows, but decided to make her own for cheap instead of simply buying them!

Elnaz starts off by heading out and buying a square yarn blanket, which you can likely find at a local dollar or thrift store. Lay the square out, then start rolling one edge (hot dog end) until you reach the middle. Repeat this step on the other side until both rolled ends now meet. Then follow the knotting process that Elnaz goes over step by step in her video, making sure that you are leaving enough space to pull through the various sections and not pulling the entire knot tight until you reach the end.

A few more tucks and folding, and voila - you will have a DIY knot pillow worthy of any insta-photo. Best of all, if you get thrifted or cheaper pieces, you can make many more pillows yourself than you’d be able to purchase at the store. You can also choose to do them in various sizes and colors, really making it your own in a way that you couldn’t with off-the-shelf pillows. 

Eye Vac trashcan
Article

There’s a Trashcan That Sucks Up Dirt Like a Vacuum and We NEED It

53 minutes ago
pretty mirror
Article

Woman Shows How to Remove Unwanted Lettering From Gold Hobby Lobby Mirrors

2 hours ago
mom and kid drawing on wall
Article

Woman’s “Bathroom Doodles” Are Better Than Any Wallpaper Out There

2 hours ago
shutterstock_365249357
Article

Woman Screens In Porch With Thrifted Lace

4 hours ago
Ikea BILLY Bookcases
Article

Cincinnati Couple Transforms Ikea Bookcases Into Kitchen Pantry Cabinets and We're Impressed

18 hours ago
shutterstock_1164570604
Article

Ring Camera Catches Hilarious Drunk Couple Stumbling Up to Wrap House

20 hours ago
creepy coraline
Article

Couple’s DIY “Coraline” Cosplay Is Jaw-Droppingly Creepy

20 hours ago
Lazy susan
Article

Woman Creates Dollar Tree Version of a Lazy Susan and We're Impressed

20 hours ago
blooming orchid
Article

Texas Professional Planter Shares Easy Remedy to Save Burnt Orchids

21 hours ago
Floral chess board
Article

Artist Creates Beautiful Chessboard Using Flowers and Epoxy and We're Stunned

21 hours ago
Pool in the ground
Article

Family’s ‘Hillbilly’ Pool Looks Like So Much Fun

22 hours ago
Metallic fringe
Article

Woman Updates Her Fabric Closet Doors With Party Decorations and TBH It’s Pretty Fun

22 hours ago
pumpkins
Article

This DIY Pumpkin Serving Tray Is Perfect For People Salivating Over Fall

23 hours ago
Porch
Article

Woman Paints Porch Floor and It Totally Transforms the Space

Aug 2, 2022
Bleached wood table
Article

Mom Shows Us How She Uses Clorox to Bleach Wood and We're Amazed by the Outcome

Aug 1, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.