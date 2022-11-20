Woman Transforms Thrifted Lamp With Plaster

Statement lamps are beginning to gain popularity, they add a decorative element to a room yet remain functional, you are able to switch out the lamp shade when you change the color scheme and design of your space or choose bulbs that reflect the mood you are trying to achieve through effective lighting. Needless to say they are great additions to any space but they often come at a steep price.

With many other things that cost a fortune to have, there is a DIY out there to create an item of your dreams for a fraction of the price. TikTok creator and interior designer @smorhome did exactly this; she found a thrift floor lamp and transformed it into a stunning statement piece with one key element; plaster.

Plaster is not typically applied to items other than walls but when it is, it surely does not disappoint and this lamp is a perfect example. To create her floor lamp revamp the woman first purchased the lamp from a thrift store for only $10, she decided to take it home without the lamp shade figuring someone else would find better use of it. Once home she sanded the lamp's surface and spray painted the metal fixture gold. She then added textured paper to the lamp to give a base for the plaster to stick, adding thick coats of plaster on top. Once the plaster had dried she sands down the surfaces to create smooth round edges and traces her design with a pencil onto the plaster. She paints dark sage green stripes onto her lamp, attaches an oversized lamp shade and tada… an eccentric floor lamp has been born!

