These DIY Chapman & Myers Lantern Light Dupes are Stunning and Saved Woman Over $1k

When it comes to home remodel the bill of decor can add up quite quickly. Extensive paint prices, fancy mirrors, appliances of luxury, knobs and handles that tie the room together, textiles to match, and fancy lighting that bring only the best of the ambiance.

With lighting being one of the most expensive costs but also one of the most sought after design elements in a kitchen, living, or powder room many folks have decided to go the DIY route. Which is exactly what home design and DIYer @thewelldressedhome has done, and her DIY saved her over $1k.

Using walk scones that are already set up on the sides of the mirrors, the woman takes the crystal white glass down from the lanterns and uses Krylon called “looking glass” in the color silver to apply a small amount on the inside of the glass. She mixes water and white vinegar in a spray bottle and squirts the inside of the glass and lets it dilute the spray paint.

After a few more layers of the diluting spray system, the woman installed her glass back on the lanterns and tricked the expensive lighting market with her lanterns that cost nearly nothing to make and saved her over $1k!

