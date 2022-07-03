Here’s How to Get Your Whites Extra Bright Without a Drop of Bleach

We all want our darks darker, our colors more colorful, and our whites whiter when it comes to our clothes. There are fewer things sadder than going to pull out your favorite white dress or cocktail shirt, only to see that it has grown dingy (or stained) over time. We also want our cleaning supplies to be easy to use and good for the environment. So how do you combine both?

Here’s one easy way to bring a bit of that bright back into your whites with this super simple hack.

If you have been looking for a way to brighten up your clothes without bleach's harsh smell (and non-eco-friendliness), then look to our friends over at Love Of Earth, Co. They show us how we can ditch the overwhelming chemicals and instead go with a more natural cleaning solution.

First, you’ll need a large tub at least halfway filled with water. You’ll also need the sun, but we can’t help you find that at the store, unfortunately. Next you will want to throw in all your clothes into the tub, then sprinkle it with a combination of vinegar and baking soda. We are told we could substitute lemons for the vinegar (which might also make for a nicer smell).

Then you get to make like a tree and le… Oh wait, no. You get to act like a washing machine! Get your hands in there and stir everything up, making sure that the clothes are soaked and that you get the mixture saturated into everything. Finally, let the sun do its magic! The vinegar and baking soda do the first step of ‘shocking’ any stains, while the sun helps lighten everything and makes the mixture work better.

Now commenters quickly warned us to be careful with lemons as the juice + sun can leave nasty burns. Others are wondering what else they could use this mixture on, including old phone cases that have yellowed with age and even toys that they don’t want to bleach in fear that their kids will chew on them.

And sure, you will need to leave your clothes out in the sun, and you may need to repeat the process several times for the best results, but as an alternative to bleaching our clothes, we will take this method every time!