Watch Woman Make the Cutest DIY Clay Lego Mugs That Actually Connect

Um, we NEED these!

DIY projects have become the highlight since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and most people are still hooked to create things themselves, as they are more affordable and better for the environment. There really isn't a limit regarding DIY projects, as you can create anything your heart desires, as long as you have the time and the patience, such as creating toothbrush holders. 

Did you know you can even create your own set of coffee mugs? That is right! TikToker Soph (@sn0wph33uh) shows us how she crafted her little LEGO-inspired set. 

Aren't these adorable? The best part is they connect, like the real LEGO blocks. We all know LEGO is not only for kids but also for adults. All you need is some pottery clay, paint specifically for clay, a brush, and the best part is; you don't need a clay oven. Yes! You can bake clay in your regular oven. How fun! What Soph did first, is draw a sketch of her idea on a piece of paper, that way it is easier to turn a vision into reality. You would have to cut the clay mass with a wire and if you don't have a pottery wheel, you can just mold the mass into shape with your bare hands. Once the shape of a LEGO block and mug is achieved, you can choose a color and paint it, bake it, and glaze it. After the second round of baking the clay is solid. That's it. Clay is actually pretty easy to work with, which makes it great for pottery beginners.

Adding this to my list of DIY Christmas gifts. 

