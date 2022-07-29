Crafty Creator Uses Dollar Store Lightbulbs To Create Adorable Terrariums

You literally never know what you are going to find when you head to your local Dollar Store, but you can bet that there will more than likely be something you can turn around into a cute DIY craft!

So what do you get when you mix fake lightbulbs, some plants, and a bunch of creativity? Homemade terrariums that are just as cute as can be!

Gleespen Designs is the excellent creator of this cheap, cute DIY, and you can find the full video over on TikTok! She found some lovely, oversized plastic lightbulbs with holes cut out of the sides, perfect for creating terrariums. In fact, you can see the same thing (at a much higher price) on sites like Etsy or similar online stores.

So, snagging a few of them, this creator got to work. The first step is to hot-glue on some wood rings, which she also found at her local dollar shop, on at slight angles so that the lightbulbs have something to rest on. Since the bottom will be weighted, you can twist and angle these lightbulbs so they don’t just all stand straight up.

Next add a filler, such as her suggestion of Dollar Tree pebbles, in whatever color that you like. This is what will help weigh down the lightbulb so, even at an angle, it won’t go tumbling off as the weight should be right above the rings. After that she adds some fairy lights, which she did get off of Amazon for fairly cheap as well, and hides the battery pack under the pebbles.

Wrap up the look with some fake succulents, also purchased at her local Dollar Tree, and voila! The perfect mini terrariums that you can put just about anywhere! This creator also suggests doing this project with your kiddos, and adding a small figure of their favorite characters inside!