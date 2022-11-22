Man Creates DIY Unstainer and It Works Like Magic

No matter how often you wash your clothes - especially whites - certain stains seem to be more stubborn than others, such as red wine, coffee, and grass. But sweat stains are also challenging, as they turn whites yellow. However, if you want your whites crisp and super white again, you gotta follow these tips from a professional dry cleaner.

For stubborn stains though, TikTok creator Armen Adamjan (@creative_explained) came up with something brilliant.

I am shocked at how easy this DIY stain remover is.

Even more shocked at how inexpensive this is. I bet you have all of these ingredients in your kitchen already. All you need is a spray bottle and then add a tbsp of baking soda, a little squeeze of fresh lemon juice, a little bit of white vinegar, a few drops of dish soap, and some water. Since he doesn't use specific measurements, we just have to eyeball it, as Rachael Ray would say.

You might have to repeat the process to see results and it is probably better to do that as a pre-wash treatment for better results.

However, the TikTok community didn't seem to be too impressed, according to the comments section.

One person commented,

"I can still see the green."

Another one said,

"I don't believe it."

I guess we would have to try it out for ourselves in order to believe it - or not. It might also be wise to let the mixture sit for a bit and marinate the stain before you toss it in the washer.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.