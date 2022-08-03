Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Empty Pantry Wall To Epic Meal Planning Board

All she used was a little chalkboard paint…

Many people claim that one of the best ways to avoid overspending at the grocery store is by planning your meals ahead of time and writing out the grocery list of items that are needed to ensure your meals will be prepared and cooked according to plan.

However, rather than just simply getting a pen and notepad, TikTok content creator @laurenolphert2 decided to transform her empty pantry wall into a huge meal planning board and we’re absolutely here for it!

To create this epic meal planning board, all she did was paint three coats of chalkboard paint on the empty wall. Next, she began to work on the permanent designs that will be displayed on the planning board. Using a white pencil, she drew a few flowers, leaves, the days of the week, and of course wrote out the words “shopping list “ and “menu,” before using colorful chalk/paint pens to go over those designs. Finally, she simply used a piece of chalk to create the weekly menu and shopping list.

We love how she’s easily able to change out the weekly menu with this simple and effective DIY project. It’s evident that being this organized and armed with a shopping list that can be created while right next the pantry can definitely help you save money while grocery shopping!

