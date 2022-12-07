Woman Has Crafting Mini-Fail and It Still Looks Better Than the Original

So almost any single one of us who has tried crafting at some time in our lives has come across something that we thought we could absolutely finish, but there has been… a hiccup or two. Maybe it is a door that we’ve made that we are so proud of, but doesn’t fit the way it should, or an around-the-home project that should be so easy, if only we didn’t forget a small, simple step.

Well, sometimes even ‘fails’ wind up being something better than the original. Just take TikTok creator Nicole Webz’s Christmas DIY ‘fail’!

To start off, Nicole has a great idea for a creative dupe. She had come across a cute ribbon Christmas tree in her local store and figured that she could, of course do something similar to it, but perhaps just a little bit different, and for far cheaper.

And everything starts off great! She grabs some different ribbons to create more contrast than the original had, as well as some tree-shaped foam, bases, and of course, hot glue. The foam gets glued down to the base with just a minor problem requiring her to redo that step one time, and then she starts cutting down the ribbon and gluing it into shape. Each short length of ribbon gets glued back onto itself to create a small loop with an extra tail hanging off which will then be glued to the tree.

Even that step goes by fairly easily, if slowly. Having to glue that many ribbons take a while, after all. And then she starts to glue them all onto her first tree, which is where the problem starts. You see, Nicole seriously underestimated the amount of ribbon that she would need and, even though the piece looks great, she has to stop when she is barely halfway done with the first tree because she has actually run out of ribbon!

Luckily this is a fairly minor ‘fail’ and one that Nicole can easily fix by simply getting more ribbon. Hopefully, she can find more of the exact same kind, because we would love to see the finalized project in all its glory!



