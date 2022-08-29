Couple Creates Mirror Wall For Under $60 It's Perfect For Renters

From renovations to DIY projects, we’re always looking for ways to spruce up our home, especially when we can do so while staying in a certain budget. Sure painting an accent wall or creating a plant wall is an inexpensive way to jazz up the room, but mirrors are another way to elevate your space as well.

While some fancy mirrors can easily cost hundreds of dollars, this option provided by TikTok content creator @andrenaymarie is not only super affordable, but is a beautiful way to upgrade the blank wall space in your home!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

With the help of her boyfriend, she couple purchased eight gold-trimmed mirrors from Walmart for $7 each. Typically, these rectangular-shaped mirrors are hung from doors, but in this case, the couple decided to stack the mirrors on top of each other grouping the eight mirrors together by making two rows with four mirrors on each row.

To do this, the couple used double-sided clear mounting tape to ensure the mirrors stuck to the wall and the final look is so gorgeous. Viewers in the comments share mixed reactions with some preferring the gold-trimmed look, while others believed the couple should have removed the gold borders or just scratched the project completely.

The comments may be mixed, but we like how this couple effortlessly put this simple and cute DIY project together!