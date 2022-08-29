Skip to main content

Couple Creates Mirror Wall For Under $60 It's Perfect For Renters

This is so aesthetically pleasing.

From renovations to DIY projects, we’re always looking for ways to spruce up our home, especially when we can do so while staying in a certain budget. Sure painting an accent wall or creating a plant wall is an inexpensive way to jazz up the room, but mirrors are another way to elevate your space as well.

While some fancy mirrors can easily cost hundreds of dollars, this option provided by TikTok content creator @andrenaymarie is not only super affordable, but is a beautiful way to upgrade the blank wall space in your home!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

With the help of her boyfriend, she couple purchased eight gold-trimmed mirrors from Walmart for $7 each. Typically, these rectangular-shaped mirrors are hung from doors, but in this case, the couple decided to stack the mirrors on top of each other grouping the eight mirrors together by making two rows with four mirrors on each row.

To do this, the couple used double-sided clear mounting tape to ensure the mirrors stuck to the wall and the final look is so gorgeous. Viewers in the comments share mixed reactions with some preferring the gold-trimmed look, while others believed the couple should have removed the gold borders or just scratched the project completely.

The comments may be mixed, but we like how this couple effortlessly put this simple and cute DIY project together!

wasps
Article

Woman’s DIY Wasp Trap Is a Super Simple Way to Get Rid of a Swarm

floating candles
Article

Here’s Your Annual Reminder That Floating Candles Aren’t Just For Halloween

bolo ties
Article

Bride’s “Odd” Bolo Tie Request Turns Out To Be a Gorgeous Look

Man bathing
Article

This Woman's DIY Body Wash Recipe Has TikTok Shook

spooky chandelier
Article

This Halloween Chandelier Is Too Good (And Easy) To Not DIY

fall wreath
Article

This Couple's DIY Fall Gnome Wreath Is The Cutest Wreath Ever!

wireless router
Article

DIY Maven Shows Us Genius Trick For Hiding Your Wireless Router

treehouse
Article

This Small Town Girl's Treehouse Has Our Inner Child Screaming

shutterstock_2082996718
Article

Man Shares How a Bowl of Water Can Vacuum-Seal Any Ziploc Bag and TBH We Can’t Believe Our Eyes

painting
Article

WI Artist Paints In the “Dark” And the Final Result Is Stunning

purple paints
Article

ATL Parents Surprise Daughter With the “Big Girl” Purple Room and the Result Is Stunning

Halloween garland
Article

This DIY Halloween Garland Is So Easy to Make and So Very Cute

painting with colors
Article

Dad Can Identify Anything’s Official Pantone Color Just By Looking At It and His Daughter Made a Video to Prove It

wood carving
Article

Here’s a Brief But Insightful Tutorial on How to Carve Wood

oranges
Article

Michigan Househusband Shares How To Easily Get the Perfect Orange Peel Every Single Time

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.