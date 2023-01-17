Mom Makes Gorgeous “Moon Phases” Accent Nursery Wall Out of Sponges and a 2x4

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One of the best things that comes with having a child is decorating their nursery. From winnie the pooh characters, owls and mushrooms, cow prints and farm animals, to splatters of pink or blue, it's so fun picking a theme and executing it perfectly.

A lot of people choose to do an accent wall in their nursery plastered with a wallpaper to match the theme. A lot of time it's hard to find a wallpaper that's just what you want, as some of them can be quite cheesy.

Expecting mom and TikToker @stephaniecantwell has the most genius idea for creating her accent wall in her nursery, and it involves a board and sponges.

The expecting mother chose a simple and cute moon theme for her nursery, and the way she painted her accent wall is so incredibly creative.

Using typical dish sponges the woman cuts out each phase of the moon cycle to uniform sizes- small enough to fit on a two by four.

Once the moon phases have been cut out she glues them onto a two by four board in the correct order of the phases. She dips the sponges in her paint and pushes the board onto the wall, over and over again to fill the entire wall creating her pattern!

We love the look of this and will be saving it in our DIY notebook!

