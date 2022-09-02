Skip to main content

This DIY Mouse Trap Is Effective and Humane

If there’s a mouse in your house, this is a game-changer

If it’s one thing we don’t want in our house, it’s wanted guests. Sure that can mean people as well, but in this particular case, we’re talking about the annoyance of pests such as ants, roaches and mice.

We’ve shared quite a few DIY concoctions that we’ve come across via social media content creators and this latest one from TikTok user and mouse trap afficianado @mousetrapmaker is not only simple to do, but it’s effective, humane and pure gold!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, all they do is take a piece of cardboard cut to fit the size of a bucket, and uses clear tape to apply what appears to be small pieces of mouse food or hay down to the cardboard. Next, hot glue is used to secure a small stick to the opposite side of the cardboard before finishing off the simple DIY by placing the cardboard on the top of the bucket.

To help ensure this trap works, a viewer in the comment section, TikTok user @_pixlegh0st_, shared that if you put oil or water into the bucket, the mice that fall into the bucket wont’s be able to get out.

What a simple, yet effective hack that won’t harm the mice, but definitely help you catch them.

