Woman Gives Dead Mums a New Life

One of the most popular flowers of fall, mums. Often gifted to loved ones or bought by home gardeners they are a beautiful flower that brings pops of color to the dry dull fall. They come in varieties of colors; orange, yellow, red, pink, purple, white, and combinations of all of these.

One thing many people don’t know about mums is that they are actually perennials meaning they grow back on their own year after year, but this is only if you over winter them correctly which can be extremely challenging.

If your mums have reached a state of shriveled, dry, brown, and stiff then that means they are probably dead. While you can always try again next year you can still use the mums you killed by following the method @wndy_1229 has created, after her mums called it quits on the whole hibernating through winter thing.

She wraps the base pot of the mums with a plastic trash bag and sprays the dead branches with white snow dusting. Once the mums are covered and look frosty she then lets them dry, adds in beautiful Christmas decorations like ornaments, feathers, and sparkly accent branches, and places the mum bouquet on her porch for display!

This is a brilliant way to take your dead fall plants and transform them into beautiful winter decorations!

