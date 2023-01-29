Woman Makes the Cutest DIY Mushroom Fairy Terrarium That Has TikTok Freaking!

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Houseplants, mushrooms, green witch aesthetic, and terrariums all have made their way into the lovely world of DIY projects. We have seen coffee tables made from houseplants, lights and yard art that is mushroom themed made from plastic cups, moss mirrors that scream green witch, and as of recently terrariums that combine all these things!

Home DIYer and TikToker @jrizsea made the coolest terrarium that features living plants, cute decor, and shouts all things green witch, she even has big plans of introducing living snails one day. If this sounds like your aesthetic, you have to check out what she created!

The woman’s terrarium is perhaps the cutest terrarium we have seen yet, and it was so simple for her to create.

She starts with a medium sized glass terrarium, and gathers all of her supplies to put in the inside. She first cleans the inside of the terrarium with rubbing alcohol and then uses an adhesive to glue dried mushrooms onto the sides of the glass terrarium, staggering them at different heights. She then adds rocks to the bottom of the terrarium, and a cute little wooden house made out of sticks. Moss gets added throughout the terrarium, on the wood house, mushrooms, and the sides of the glass. She adds ferns, fake decorative mushrooms and fairy lights.

This is one of the cutest magical fairy terrariums we see and love the idea of adding snail to it!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.