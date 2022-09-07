This DIY Mushroom Kiddie Table Looks Like It Came From a Fairytale

There is something about the mystical, mythical, and magical that draws our attention and delights our senses. Maybe it is the idea of being whisked away to a place where our worries will cease to exist, or maybe it is just the return to childlike innocence and wonder that comes with dreams of unicorns and fairies on toadstools.

And while we may not be able to enter that magical realm, we can at least make our surroundings a little brighter, a little more cheerful, and a little bit more ‘magical’ with DIY’s such as this TikTok’ers beautiful DIY mushroom table (and matching stools!)

Amanda Escoe had two little girls who wanted to have a fairy tea party, and she didn’t want them to do so on just any typical tea table. So she got down to business and decided to make her own magical mushroom table set and the result is literally too adorable.

For the table itself, Amanda gets two heavy-duty wooden rounds and uses some wood glue to attach them to one another. This doubling helps make the table bigger and sturdier and helps give it just a little bit more of that mushroom shape. Some wood filler is used to help fill in the gap that is created by the seams of the two rounds, which you would sand down before any paint is applied. A large planter serves as the base, helping cut down on some of the cost and weight.

For paint, Amanda goes with some lighter, aierier colors - pastel pinks and yellows with big white circles to make them look like magical toadstools. The bases are white to match, though a little yellow is added right at the bottom. (We think it would have been cute to paint on some small grass to really help ‘sell’ the look.)

Smaller rounds are used for the seats, which are painted and then attached to the spray-painted bases, which are actually small planters. If you were going to scale this up to an adult-sized version, you would want something a little more stable, such as filling the planter with cement or using some other kind of base. This, however, will work for most younger children.

Now all that needs to be done is add a gorgeous fairy-themed place setting and this tea table is all ready to go for your most magical moments!