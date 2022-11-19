Woman Makes Gorgeous Thanksgiving Napkin Holder For Nearly Free!

Thanksgiving is a lovely time to gather with friends and family and enjoy a nice meal to then go home and go to bed with a happy full tummy and heart. This is all if you're not the one hosting it… don’t get me wrong it is still a lovely time being the host but there is also a lot of stress involved, you have to clean the entire house before your guest arrive, doing most of the prep and actual cooking, clean up after all the guest, and trying to find time and biting the expenses of decorating the feast table.

Decor can be quite costly and it takes a lot of time to hunt down the perfect things. TikTok genius @the_avantgarde supplied the world with a genius DIY Thanksgiving table decor hack that cost almost nothing to create.

With the main item needed to create this DIY Thanksgiving napkin holder being something your use every day and typically discard once the item runs out it takes a huge cost out of the decor budget for your Thanksgiving party.

She uses toilet paper roll inserts and cuts them in half, wraps them with an orange rust colored ribbon and hot glues it on. She slides the cream fabric napkin through the freshly crafted napkin holder and places them onto the ceramic plate to create a glamorous yet effortless table display.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.