Skip to main content

Mom Dyes Daughter’s Hair With Indigo Leaves and It Turns Out Beautifully

What a gorgeous color

It’s been said that box hair dye is bad for your hair, and while that’s debatable, there is a natural alternative that DIY beauties have turned to as a result of achieving beautiful hair at home and saving a little bit of change while doing so — plants.

To be more specific, leaves, whether henna or indigo, have been doing a great job helping people obtain beautiful brown, auburn, and blue hues and this latest dye job that mom @thedogwooddyer completed on her daughter proves that when it comes to beauty, sometimes returning to nature is best.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, to achieve that beautiful mermaid hair, she simply takes a handful of indigo leaves and massages it into the hair for roughly 10-15 minutes. When the green leaves break down and are exposed to oxygen, an indigo dye is created. To complete this simple hair job, she simply rinsed, untangled and removed the remaining leaves using a bowl full of water. Finally, we’re shown the final result of the nature hair dye and the blue-hued locks are gorgeous!!

She mentions that this stunning color can last a few weeks, including in-between shampooing her hair two to three times a week. Additionally, she also noted the color will also dye the nails and skin during the process, however, it doesn’t bleed or transfer to clothing after it settles.

Unsurprisingly, viewers in the comments loved this simple, yet stunning hair dye and we get it — we’re anxious to try this natural hair dye ourselves!

welcome mat at door
Article

This DIY Halloween Welcome Mat Is Super Easy to Make

wicker basket
Article

Woman Makes DIY Basket Lamp With Zero Wires

colorful pumpkins
Article

Love Halloween But Not The Spooky? Try Out This Colorful Pumpkin DIY Instead!

storage under bed
Article

Woman Uses IKEA Bookshelf to Create the Coolest Under-bed Storage

kitchen renovation
Article

Virginia Woman Completely Transforms the Look Of Her Kitchen With One Design Change

cluttered car
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Store Finds to Perfectly Organize Her Car

Nightmare Before Christmas
Article

Mom Makes Toddler Adorable “Nightmare Before Christmas” Shoes

cleaning a washer
Article

Woman’s Video Of Her Cleaning Her Washing Machine Will Have You Running to Your Laundry Room

shutterstock_1447750949
Article

Mom's Excitement Over Her Washing Line Hack Is Absolutely Adorable

shutterstock_247920241
Article

Halloween-Loving Mom Creates Terrifying Giant Spider Décor

vintage hair dryer
Article

You Will Not Believe What Vintage Hairdryers Used to Look Like

TILLSTÄLLNING brass napkin holder
Article

Woman Hangs Ikea Napkin Holder Onto Her Wall for a Genius Reason

Magnetic Laundry System
Article

You Can Ditch Laundry Detergent Entirely By Tossing Magnets Into Your Washing Machine

kitchen backsplash
Article

Canadian Woman Transforms Her Kitchen Backsplash With This Renter-Friendly Tile

Closet doors
Article

Closet Door Makeover Completely Transforms the Room

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.