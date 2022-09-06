Mom Dyes Daughter’s Hair With Indigo Leaves and It Turns Out Beautifully

It’s been said that box hair dye is bad for your hair, and while that’s debatable, there is a natural alternative that DIY beauties have turned to as a result of achieving beautiful hair at home and saving a little bit of change while doing so — plants.

To be more specific, leaves, whether henna or indigo, have been doing a great job helping people obtain beautiful brown, auburn, and blue hues and this latest dye job that mom @thedogwooddyer completed on her daughter proves that when it comes to beauty, sometimes returning to nature is best.

As seen in the video, to achieve that beautiful mermaid hair, she simply takes a handful of indigo leaves and massages it into the hair for roughly 10-15 minutes. When the green leaves break down and are exposed to oxygen, an indigo dye is created. To complete this simple hair job, she simply rinsed, untangled and removed the remaining leaves using a bowl full of water. Finally, we’re shown the final result of the nature hair dye and the blue-hued locks are gorgeous!!

She mentions that this stunning color can last a few weeks, including in-between shampooing her hair two to three times a week. Additionally, she also noted the color will also dye the nails and skin during the process, however, it doesn’t bleed or transfer to clothing after it settles.

Unsurprisingly, viewers in the comments loved this simple, yet stunning hair dye and we get it — we’re anxious to try this natural hair dye ourselves!