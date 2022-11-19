Non-Toxic Lifestyle Folk Will Love These DIY Cleaners

Simple, easy and non-toxic cleaners that work just as good as the harsh stuff.

Living a non toxic life is becoming more and more popular. People are switching from harsh cleaners and chemicals to friendly alternatives, ditching commercial makeup and body care products for natural ones, and avoiding burning candles that are made with artificial ingredients.

Finding all natural non-toxic items can be hard in stores, with cleaners being one of the most difficult. For all the non-toxic lifestyle folks out there @itsnicolejaques posted to TikTok a video of simple DIY non-toxic cleaners that are super cost effective and pack some serious cleaning power that you can make at home with minimal ingredients.

In total she makes 5 go-to cleaners, all made with non-toxic ingredients.

1. All purpose cleaner:

One part water, one part white vinegar, a Lennon rhine, and an optional spring of rosemary to infuse smell. Let sit for a week and place in a glass jar or spray bottle.

2. Kitchen cleaner and deodorizer:

Four cups of warm water and four tablespoons of baking soda. Great for use on stainless steel and kitchen appliances.

3. Brass cleaner:

Place vinegar and salt on a sponge and scrub.

4. Heavy duty scrub:

Half a cup of borax and half a lemon, dip lemon in borax and scrub surfaces that are difficult to get clean.

5.Natural stone or marble cleaner:

Two drops of Dawn dish soap in two cups of warm water, place in a spray bottle and spray on surface, buff dry with a microfiber cloth.

Bonus cleaner!

Glass cleaner: mix two cups of warm water with half a cup of vinegar, a fourth cup of 70% rubbing alcohol, and a few drops of orange essential oil, spray and buff mirrors and windows.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.