This Sustainable DIY Orange Garland Is the Décor You Need This Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving holiday is less than a week away and if you decided to host Thanksgiving dinner at the last minute, we know you have your hands full with preparing the dinner menu, that decorations may have slipped your mind. If this applies to you - no worries because we got you covered on all the cute and festive last-minute Thanksgiving décor.

We’ve recently shown you how to create the cutest Thanksgiving napkin holders that will cost you next to nothing to create (they’re made with toilet paper rolls, but trust us, they’re so cute and modern that you’ll really have to trust the simple process!), festive name tags and now this super cute DIY orange garland, courtesy of TikTok content creator @mckennabuck.

She starts off this simple DIY orange garland by slicing about 4-5 large oranges about a 1/8”-1/4” inch thick before placing the slices onto a baking sheet. Next, she preheats the oven to 200 degrees and presses onto the orange slices with a paper towel or cloth remove any excess moisture (it’s totally okay if a small amount of moisture is still present since oranges will continue to dehydrate over time, anyway). She then allows the orange slices to dehydrate in the oven for about 2-3 hours (it’s important to note that some slices may take longer to dehydrate depending on how thick they are). To prevent the slices from burning, flip them frequently.

To create the actual garland, she makes two holes at the top of the orange and weaves twine over and under each orange slice. Over time, the oranges become a deep rust color the longer you keep the garland around, which looks absolutely beautiful. As a matter of fact, she’s held onto her orange garland for two years so far!

Oh, and any leftover orange scraps can make a wonderful-smelling simmer pot!

