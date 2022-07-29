Skip to main content

Apothecarist Shows Us How to Easily Make Oregano Oil

This is supposed to be great for those dealing with allergies

Oregano is a wonderful herb that is grown all over the world and is a very popular ingredient in some of the best Italian dishes. But did you know that it’s also a powerful herb that when made into an oil, it’s packed with antioxidants and is known to offer health benefits as well? That makes sense considering that long before we had prescription medication, many people turned to tried-and-true holistic remedies to cure any ailment they were dealing with.

If you’re new to the world of holistic healing, then you may not be aware of the health benefits that are offered when you opt to use holistic alternatives, and chances are, you may not also know that it’s quite easy to whip up your own holistic elixir. If you’re interested in making your own powerful elixirs, thankfully, many people share their recipes on social media, including this TikTok content creator @botanicalmoonco who shares this easy method of making oregano oil.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video, the apothecarist fills a small mason jar with oregano (about halfway) before adding in olive oil. She did admit that she added too much the powerful herb and had to transfer the mixture to a bigger mason jar where she stored it for 3-4 weeks before using it. She also notes that if you choose to use fresh oregano, it’s important to dry it for a few days before making the oil. After the storing period, you strain it and transfer it to a a dark bottle dropper where she mentions it can last 1-3 years with proper storing.

Given how this powerful antioxidant oil is supposed to help with lowering cholesterol, treat fungus infections, improve gut health, help relieve pain and more, we’re anxious to make this ourselves!

Of course, be sure to consult with your doctor first before trying this. 

