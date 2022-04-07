Skip to main content

Woman Reclaims Bathroom Counter Space With Easy DIY Dollar Store Organization Rack

This all definitely cost under $10.

Being able to say "I made that" is the best feeling in the world. You get to use your time to be creative, you get exactly what you wanted/needed for your space, and we guarantee it will cost less than the premade things at the store. In your quest to make things for your home that guests will definitely want to steal, do yourself a favorite and *don't* overlook the dollar store.

Your local dollar store can be a treasure trove of supplies for your basic DIYs, all you have to do is think outside the box. Or rather, in this case, think inside it. Kristen, a funny TikTok mom of 3 and self-dubbed  "DIY Queen" has come up with the best way to save counterspace thanks to her finds at the Dollar Tree. In an effort to reclaim her bathroom sink she made room for all her "husband's crap" with these nifty storage boxes.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In addition to the wood pieces, all you need is some staples, wood glue, stain and a couple of clips. She simple stagers three boxes between two wooden slats, staples, glues and stains them and boom. Instant extra counterspace. 

And if you think this hack only works for the bathroom, think again. These decorative organization towers are great for crafters, school supplies or a does wonders for kitchen spices. All in all this simple DIY can solve so many organizational issues and at a super low cost.

Just be prepared for all your friends to want one too!  

