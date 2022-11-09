This DIY Budget Friendly Ornament Arch Will Take Your Christmas Décor to a Whole New Level

Christmas doesn’t have to be all about gaudy decorations. In fact, some of the things that we like most are gorgeous but still elegant - something that stands out without being ‘overly’ dramatic.

One of those things that we have come to love? Gorgeous ornament arches straight from the creative mind of TikTok creator and DIY enthusiast, Amanda Albrecht!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So for this look, you will want to need a couple of things - namely space to put up your arch, garlands, string, scissors, and, of course, ornaments in your chosen colors! Amanda went with a stunning cream, white, and gold look that takes Christmas and elevates it to a whole new level.

Start by stringing up your garland wherever you want your archway to go. Amanda chose to line a gorgeous mirror that she can prop up wherever she feels like it, then strings up some lights through the garland. Then, cutting some string in about a two-foot section, she starts stringing on some ornaments. She does this because that way you can really manipulate how and where your ornaments hang, instead of being worried about everything falling right after you’ve placed it.

Go section by section of strung-up ornaments, making sure you alternate colors and patterns to get a good effect going on. Slowly hang the sections up on the garland, fluffing the greenery behind it and filling in the gaps where you see there aren’t enough ornaments.

In the end, you should have an absolutely gorgeous garland and ornament archway that works both indoors and, as Amanda proves, outdoors as well!

