These DIY Painted Potholders Are Adorable

Art projects and craft time is essential for almost every mom, it takes up a lot of time, is exciting and entertaining, and enhances creative freedom in our kids. Almost every child loves doing art projects and looks forward to new and exciting crafts that they keep as trophies in their room, or better yet gifts to their parents, grandparents, or friends.

Picking out crafts can be difficult though, especially if they involve glitter, markers, hot glue, and scissors, all of which are messy or dangerous. TikTok craft page @orientaltradingcompany posted a lovely craft idea that would be fun for parents and kids to do together and the results leaves you with an item you would actually want to use!

These painted potholders are so cool, and would make such a perfect gift for grandparents, friends, or teachers.

To create the craft the mom purchases generic blank potholders and places a stencil on the potholder. She uses a paint tray and sponge dapper that makes it easy for kids to craft the pot holder.

Since pot holders typically are used on extremely hot items it would be best to use a heat proof paint or fabric stain so you don't risk melting paint or ruining your cookware!

