This DIY Pantry Remodel Is Serious Goals

In recent times, the kitchen pantry has become one of the most pivotal areas in a home. When you think about it, it’s almost just as important as the bathrooms and kitchen. Given that the pantry is where you will likely store most of your kitchen’s fancy gadgets, non-perishable foods and more depending on how much space you’re working with, it makes so much sense that you try and get the pantry of your dreams.

And if your home does’t come installed with your dream pantry, take a note from TikTok user @d0m.c and create one yourself!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Starting off with a typical, white-walled pantry, she completely takes everything out, including the wired shelves and paints the walls black, which instantly upgraded the pantry. Next, she created her own wood shelving and installed the shelving herself. To complete the DIY project, she transferred majority of her food packaging into labeled clear containers, added her kitchen appliances, and decorated the pantry shelves with different knick-knacks such as vases, cookbooks, and cutting boards.

We love how she kept it simple and modern with the black paint, minimalist food jars, and allowed that one shelf in the pantry to remain unpainted so it can give the pantry a nice little area that stand out.

Talk about a total upgrade that’s aesthetically pleasing!

