Skip to main content

Woman Uses Paper Towel Roll To Create Beautiful Fall Decor

You’d never know this was essentially a recycling project.

Decorations for whatever season or event don't have to be expensive to look cute. You can easily get what you need from the Dollar Tree, as this DIYer did with this princess centerpiece. However, there are even easier ways. Let me show you!

Since fall has finally approached, TikTok creator Sana (@apieceofmyglamhome) decided to create an earthy fall decoration, as she shows in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Would you look at this? It doesn't even look like it was a DIY project but looks like she bought it at Target. To recreate this, you would only need a few things. A paper towel holder, an empty paper towel roll, burlap ribbon, or a similar type of ribbon, four maple stems, and beige moss. That simple. As Sana demonstrates in her video, you would stack the paper towel holder with the paper towel roll, and wrap the ribbon around it to create some texture, resembling tree bark. Then you stuff the roll with the maple stems and the entire piece in a planter or tall vase, followed by adding the moss around it and your DIY is pretty much done. The best part is, no messy glue or staplers are being used. Sana also added some decorative pumpkins around it. It certainly steals the show. 

If you want to customize this, you can also add some color to it or use different leaves. 

painting tiles
Article

Woman’s Hack for Peel and Stick Floor Tiles Is Essential

cleaning, hand
Article

This DIY Spray Will Keep Creepy Crawly Spiders Away

welcome mat
Article

This Welcome Mat Is a Little Less 'Inspirational' But A Whole Lot Of Funny

cool pumpkin
Article

Did You Know That You Can Carve Fake Pumpkins?

peacock chair
Article

Denver Woman Scores the Ultimate Boho Furniture Thanks to Some Dumpster Diving

mickey mouse
Article

Kiddo Collects All Disney Character Autographs and What She Does With Them Is Stunning

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Woman Turns Vintage Mirror Into Rainbow Art

clipboard art
Article

Forget Picture Frames…Make a Clipboard Gallery Wall Instead

woman using power tools
Article

Woman Thinks Husband Is Going to Regret Not Cleaning Out Closets Himself Because She Found the Power Tools

shutterstock_1316989556
Article

Watch This Man Transform a Gin Bottle into Fancy Cocktail Glass

planting flowers
Article

Mississippi Man’s Neighbors Give Him Permission to Plant Anything He Wants On Their Property

child painting
Article

4-Year-Old Offers To Paint Mom An Epic Piece of Art for the Living Room and TBH It’s Better Than the Stuff At Home Goods

frustrated woman
Article

KC Mom Discovers Hysterical and Infuriating Reason She Isn’t Getting Air Upstairs

trick or treaters behind spider web
Article

This Yarn Spider Web Is Perfect For Minimalists Who Still Want to Decorate For Halloween

colorful pumpkins
Article

Cute Pumpkin DIY Is Perfect for Farmhouse Style

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.